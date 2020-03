It was an all District Nine semifinal at the Region Five Tournament, setting up a great matchup of Bulldogs and Skyhawks on Thursday night.

Shiloh Christian eliminated New Salem-Almont off a strong second half, outscoring the Holsteins by 13 points, and winning 64-47.

Flasher had a big second half as well against the Standing Rock Warriors, moving onto the championship with a 70-45 win.