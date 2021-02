The Region five tournament saw one of the few upsets of the day, as well as the two number one seeds moving on.

Garrison found a way to beat two-seeded Grant County, who was playing without their leading scorer; the Troopers winning 63-52.

Wilton-Wing defeated Standing Rock 52-25, while Shiloh Christian topped Central McLean 67-36.

The last game of the day between Flasher and Center-Stanton was back and forth, with the Wildcats coming out on top 63-47.