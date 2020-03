The Region Seven quarterfinals set the table for what should be an exciting two games on Tuesday night, in what will be considered the best Class B basketball in the state.

Beulah, Dickinson, Trinity and Bowman County all cruised to victories with offense and defense that lead them to the semifinals.

The only close game was between Hazen and Beach, where the Bison put together a late run that gave them the 77-67 win.