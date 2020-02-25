Region Seven Girls Basketball: Beulah pulls off only upset of the quarterfinals at Trinity

In the quarterfinal round at the Region Seven Tournament, Beulah managed to take down two seeded Heart River in the only upset of the day.

The Miners stayed tough on defense, wearing down the Cougars and grabbing the 49-44 win.

They would face the winner of Hettinger-Scranton and New England, where it was the Nighthawks that would advance thanks to 29 points from Samantha Oase, winning 63-51.

In the early part of the day, Beach eliminated Glen-Ullin/Hebron 62-51, and Dickinson Trinity took down Bowman County, 44-34.