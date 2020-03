Considered the best region in the state, the Region Seven Semifinals brought a new chapter to an old rivalry between Hazen and Beulah.

The game was back and forth, but Beulah was able to extend a late lead, hitting free throws down the stretch and winning 74-68.

In the other semifinal, Bowman County couldn’t get their offense going, as Dickinson Trinity advanced with a 59-37 win, and setting up a chance to win a regional title on their home court.