The Region Six Tournament started with plenty of storylines, and one game coming down to the wire in Minot.

Velva and Our Redeemer’s proved to be the closest matchup of the day, where the Aggies pulled out a 37-32 win.

The two Panthers teams in Rugby and Glenburn both advanced to the semifinals, while Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood survived against Bottineau to move on.