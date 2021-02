The Region Three Tournament opened in Jamestown on Monday, with four do-or-die elimination games on the slate.

Linton-HMB opened as a one seed, taking on Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, where the Lions put on a defensive showcase, winning 60-31.

Kidder County faced the defending region champs in LaMoure-Litchville/Marion, where the Wolves topped the Loboes 46-33.

In the other games, Napoleon-GS fell to Oakes 69-44, while Medina-PB was eliminated by Carrington 65-42.