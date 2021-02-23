Regional Basketball: Championship games are set in a thrilling night of semifinals

The field of 32 has been slimmed down to 16, as the regional championships are set for Thursday night.

In region five, Wilton-Wing got by Garrison behind a big fourth quarter push, advancing to the title game to face Center-Stanton, who upset Shiloh Christian 49-39.

Up in region six, Glenburn advanced to their first ever regional championship, where they will face their fellow Panthers in the three time defending regional champions in Rugby.

Over in region seven, Hettinger-Scranton took care of business behind Samantha Oases’ 30 points, winning 52-34 over Bowman County. They face Heart River, who pulled off another upset over hosts Dickinson Trinity.