Regional Basketball: Glenburn, Wilton-Wing, Hettinger-Scranton, Kenmare advance to the state tournament

History was made on a highly emotional night of the Class B Girl’s Regional Championships, with eight teams moving onto the state tournament next week in Minot.

Starting in Region Six, the Glenburn Panthers held off Rugby in the final seconds to advance to their first ever state tournament appearance in school history.

In Region Five, Wilton-Wing moved onto the state tournament for the first time since 1977 with their win over Center-Stanton.

The Region Eight title game came down to the wire, with Kenmare pulling off the comeback to beat Trenton, and make it to the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.

In Region Seven, Hettinger-Scranton held off Heart River to complete the three-peat, while in Region Three, Linton-HMb fell in double overtime to Carrington.