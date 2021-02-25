Regional Basketball: Glenburn, Wilton-Wing, Hettinger-Scranton, Kenmare advance to the state tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

History was made on a highly emotional night of the Class B Girl’s Regional Championships, with eight teams moving onto the state tournament next week in Minot.

Starting in Region Six, the Glenburn Panthers held off Rugby in the final seconds to advance to their first ever state tournament appearance in school history.

In Region Five, Wilton-Wing moved onto the state tournament for the first time since 1977 with their win over Center-Stanton.

The Region Eight title game came down to the wire, with Kenmare pulling off the comeback to beat Trenton, and make it to the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.

In Region Seven, Hettinger-Scranton held off Heart River to complete the three-peat, while in Region Three, Linton-HMb fell in double overtime to Carrington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

SYSK Julie Mcelwain

Trap Shooting Grant

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordan Pederson

Art & Heart

DOCR Vaccinations

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

CHI Vaccines

Trip to SD

Good Road 1

Good Road 2

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Dry & warm with fire weather concerns

NDC FEB 25

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News