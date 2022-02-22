The Regional Tournaments continued on Tuesday with the semifinal rounds, with top-ranked Shiloh Christian in action in Region Five, as well as highlights from Region Seven.
Region Five Scores:
(G) #1 Shiloh Christian 66, #4 Grant County 35
(G) #2 Garrison 53, #3 Central McLean 57
Region Seven Scores:
(G) #1 Glen Ullin-Hebron 45, #5 Mott-Regent 59
(G) #2 Beulah 79, #3 Bowman County 64
Region Three Tournament has been postponed to Thursday due to winter weather, with the championship playing on Saturday.