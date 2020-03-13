Regional Boys Basketball: Beulah heads to state at the buzzer, Shiloh wins Region Five

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was a wild finish to the regional tournaments in some cities, including a buzzer-beater that sends the Beulah Miners to Bismarck next week.

With the game tied, Trey Brandt ended up with the steal and scored the go ahead basket with just .3 seconds left on the clock, sealing the 57-54 Region Seven clinching win.

Shiloh Christian was tight throughout with the Flasher Bulldogs in the Region Five title game, however, they pulled away in the second half, and punched their ticket to Bismarck with a 63-51 win.

