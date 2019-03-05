Regions off and running

Minot, N.D. - The road to next week's state "B" boys basketball tournament made it's final stop offs today as all 8 region tournaments moved into first round or quarterfinal play. In town the two time defending region champ and 6th ranked Bishop Ryan took the court as they met up with Bottineau in game 2 of the region 6 basketball tournament. The Lions came in as the 3rd seed out of district 12 while the Braves came in as the 2nd seed from district 11.