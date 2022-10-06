The WDA is officially hitting the second half of the season, as teams are playing each other for the second time this year.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

St. Mary’s Saints 0 Century Patriots 3 Final Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Mandan Braves 0 Final Williston Coyotes 3 Watford City Wolves 2 Final Dickinson Midgets 3 Minot Majettes 2 Final

Class B Volleyball Scores: