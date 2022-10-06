The WDA is officially hitting the second half of the season, as teams are playing each other for the second time this year.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|0
|Century Patriots
|3
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Watford City Wolves
|2
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|3
|Minot Majettes
|2
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Our Redeemer’s Knights
|3
|Glenburn Panthers
|0
|Final
|Surrey Mustangs
|2
|DLB Lakers
|3
|Final
|Bottineau Stars
|3
|Rugby Panthers
|1
|Final
|Bishop Ryan Lions
|3
|Lewis & Clark Bombers
|0
|Final
|Westhope/Newburg Eagles
|3
|Velva Aggies
|1
|Final
|#3 Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers
|3
|Stanley Blue Jays
|0
|Final
|MLS Mavericks
|0
|South Prairie Royals
|3
|Final
|St. John Woodchucks
|0
|Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals
|3
|Final