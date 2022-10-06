The WDA is officially hitting the second half of the season, as teams are playing each other for the second time this year.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

St. Mary’s Saints0Century Patriots3Final
Jamestown Blue Jays3Mandan Braves0Final
Williston Coyotes3Watford City Wolves2Final
Dickinson Midgets3Minot Majettes2Final

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Our Redeemer’s Knights3Glenburn Panthers0Final
Surrey Mustangs2DLB Lakers3Final
Bottineau Stars3Rugby Panthers1Final
Bishop Ryan Lions3Lewis & Clark Bombers0Final
Westhope/Newburg Eagles3Velva Aggies1Final
#3 Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers3Stanley Blue Jays0Final
MLS Mavericks0South Prairie Royals3Final
St. John Woodchucks0Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals3Final