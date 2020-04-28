Live Now
Remembering a legend

Former Minot State basketball players remembered their coach Wes Luther today. Luther passed away on Sunday and was instrumental in the building and success of the Minot State athletic department. “He was one of those old style coaches, no-nonsense, he did it his way or you didn’t play” said former player Frank Bruels.

Luther’s legacy covers 7 decades as a player, coach and athletic director and one of the last classes he coached remembers the dedication he had to the University. “He’s been part of the Minot State family for over 72 years as a coach, as an athletic director and as a fan” said Kevin Bohl. “Whether it be a baseball game, a basketball game or football game, Mr. Luther was there.”

Minot State vice president of Student Affairs, Kevin Harmon remembers his days as a student in Luther’s class and his lifelong commitment to the University. “Just a very loyal supporter of Minot State University, he never missed an event. Every time we recognized our past faculty and administration, he and Donna were always there” said Harmon.

Luther’s ability on and off the field showed that he was one of the top players and coaches in school history. “He’s one of those coaches that I think could have coached at a higher level if he wanted to because he knew what was going on” said Bruels. Meanwhile another player that played for Luther and also went onto become athletic director was Rick Hedberg who held Luther in high esteem. “He was an athlete here, one of the top athletes we probably ever had at Minot State in the late 40’s and early 50’s. A lot of good memories”

A public celebration will be held later in the summer. If you would like to e-mail a memory, you can go the Thomas Funeral home website and click on the guestbook icon at the bottom of the page.

