Renville County prepared for tough test against Velva

The Muskrats are 5-1 on the year, and they take on a tough Velva 39ers tonight as they travel down to Velva. Head Coach Bart Savelkoul knows this game will come down to pitching and the players confidence.

“Lean on our bats pretty heavy but if we can throw strikes and easy passes and no errors. We can have a pretty good chance,” Muskrats Head Coach Bart Savelkoul said.

“We have to play as a team, if someone gets down we have to bring them back up because I think that we can compete with Velva. If we just stay together as a team I think we will do great,” Muskrats center fielder Kaleb Foltyn said.

“Its a really good game for us so hopefully we can put a good game together and hope it turns out right,” Muskrats third baseman Brock Depute said.