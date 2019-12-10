Rich Hovland talks about coaching over 100 seasons

Rich Hovland said he estimates he has coached over 100 seasons, but that is just the beginning.

Unlike most coaches, Hovland does not have an offseason.

“I believe this is my 107th season coaching,” Hovland said.

Hovland’s coaching schedule goes like this:

In the fall, he coaches Century football. In the winter, he goes to Bismarck High as an assistant for the girls’ basketball team. Then in the spring, he goes to Century to coach the jumpers in track.

“I guess I like it,” Hovland said. “I keep doing it.”

Hovland’s life has not slowed down since he arrived in Bismarck.

“I hadn’t been in town a day and the guy who was the Century football coach called and said, ‘Would you be interested in coaching football?'” Hovland said.

“I said, ‘Can you do that?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ So I did that. Then as we got through the season, the track coach at Century asked if I would coach track so I said sure and I’ve kind of been doing it ever since.”

At the dawn of the new millennium, Hovland’s life got crazy. He was already the Bismarck girls basketball head coach, which was still played in the fall, and then he was awarded the Century boys head job, which is played during the winter.

“I was the head girls basketball coach [at Bismarck High],” Hovland said. “Our season ended and a day later I was the head boys coach up at Century. Kind of crazy, but it seemed to work out.”

When asked where his loyalties lie, Hovland said you love the kids you are with.

“The more you get to work with,” Hovland said, “in my opinion, the better.”

And Hovland said he is not tired yet.

“Kids rejuvenate you,” Hovland said. “I think if you ask any coach that’s been in it for any length of time they’re the ones that drive you.”

At one time, Hovland also coached Legion baseball during the summer. He said he does not know when he will stop coaching, but he said he will know when the time is right.

