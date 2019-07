Rodeo: Day 2 of Mandan Rodeo provides fans with excitement

Despite bad weather, Day 2 of the Mandan Rodeo still went on at Dacotah Centennial Park on Jul. 3.

Hear the leaders after Day 2:

Bareback Riding: Hunter Brasfield, Delta, Colo., 75 – overall leaders are still Kaycee Feild and Wyatt Denny

Steer wrestling: new overall leader – Cody Devers, Balko, Oklahoma – 3.5 seconds

Team Roping: Cale Markham, Vinita, Oklahoma and Brye Crites, Afton, Oklahoma, 5.9 seconds – (2nd) overall

American Freestyle Bullfighting: Riley McKettrick, Arcadia, Florida, 84 points

Saddle Bronc Riding: Lane Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 75