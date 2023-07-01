BISMARCK, N.D. — The 144th Mandan Rodeo Days begins tomorrow night. This year, a full slate of top talent will take part in the three-day event. 12 of the top 22 competitors, according to the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association, will compete.

“It’s amazing,” Mandan Rodeo Days Chairman Heather Jacobson-Bauer says. “Mandan Rodeo Days, that’s what we strive for, is to bring in the best and have them compete in our new arena and show them what Mandan is like. We’re excited for a few of them being Stetson Wright. That’s his first time being in this area and he’s the all-around cowboy. We have Mandan native Ty Bruer.”

With the Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Calgary Stampede also taking place around the 4th of July, the Rodeo Days have become a part of what is considered Cowboy Christmas. The event begins tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at the brand new Dale Pahlke Arena.