BISMARCK, N.D. — Despite the rain, the second day of the Mandan Rodeo days went on as planned at the new Dale Pahlke Arena. Mandan native Cole Ryder Gerhardt competed, while Leighton Berry took the top score in bareback bronc riding. In steer wrestling, it was Tyler Ravenscroft finishing at the top, with Manning native, Tyler Thorson, finishing in the top five.