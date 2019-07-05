Rodeo: McKettrick wins first-ever American Freestyle Bullfighting event

The Mandan Rodeo came to a conclusion on Jul. 4 at Dacotach Centennial Park.

Kaycee Feild and Wyatt Denny tied in bareback bronc riding. Each competitor received at 87.

In steer wrestling, Cody Devers had the fastest time of 3.5 seconds.

For the first-ever American Freestyle Bullfighting event, Riley McKettrick won the event with a score of 81. McKettrick was the only rider that had a qualifying time.

The team roping event also had a tie. Jade Schmidt and Jace Engesser as well as Coy and Colton Brittain each completed their runs in 5.6 seconds.