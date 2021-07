The Mandan Rodeo Days returns for another Forth of July weekend, with competitors from all over battling for cash prizes on night one of the three-day event.

In the Steer Wrestling event, Jaret Whitman out of Belgrade, Montana took the top spot with a time of 4.1 seconds.

In Bareback Bronc Riding, Watford City’s Clay Jorgenson finish in second with a score of 85.5, only beaten out by Bodee Lammers out of Stephanville, Texas with an 86.