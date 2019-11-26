Rugby Ambulance Service in Need of New Ambulance, Equipment

Our first responders are the ones we typically call in times of need, doing their best to help during any emergency — but now Rugby’s Ambulance Service is seeking the community for their help.

Rugby Ambulance Station has been in service for nearly 60 years.

“Responding to about 525 to 550 a year. That includes 911 calls, transfers to other facilities and also stand-by events,” said Cameron Thornberg, Shift Supervisor.

Having only one fully operational ambulance, typical wear and tear has had its fair share.

“It does take a toll on our ambulance and that’s why this was started to get a new one, because we have an ambulance that’s needing to be replaced and we’re also wanting to put some increase options for our patient’s security and our own security for transport. More restraints, more things to make the trip safer for us,” said Thornberg.

So as a way to get a new ambulance and equipment, they’ve turned to the community for help.

“Starting with the golf tournament and raise some money from that, and we’ve been doing grant writing, and right now we’re in the midst of a campaign with the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation. They will match every donation that’s made by anyone, any organization or person up to $15,000 so that will help us greatly in our cause,” said Cathy Jelsing, Foundation Coordinator, Good Samaritan Health Foundation.

On the right track, the Rugby Ambulance Service has raised over $40,000, and with continuous support, their goal will be reached.

“This community has been very generous of giving to the foundation, and we’re still kind of off. The purchase price will be somewhere in the range of $190,000 and I feel fortunate that the people of Rugby and the surrounding areas are willing to contribute,” said Jelsing.

