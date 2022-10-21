Friday marked the end of the season for Class B cross country runners, and it was two familiar teams who came out on top in the state meet.

On the girls’ side, Rugby won its fourth straight state title. It’s the Panthers fifth title in program history.

Des Lacs-Burlington’s Brynn Hanson took home first place as an individual for the second straight year, and she accomplished that feat as a freshman.

For the boys, the Bowman County Bulldogs finished in first for their third straight championship. It’s the 18th state title in the Bulldogs’ program history.

Bowman County’s Austin Wanner was the individual winner for the boys, making it two of the last three years that the Bulldogs have had an individual take home first.