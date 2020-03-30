Rugby Panthers see long term impact of senior class

The Rugby Panthers basketball season was cut short like so many other teams, but the impact of their season could live on for a long time.

The Panthers’ senior class posted four consecutive winning seasons, they added a region championship to their stats, and had just three losses this year. Although their state championship hopes have been suspended, Trace Goven says he thinks their class will be remembered for a long time.

“I think that really gives the younger kids something to look up to for when they get older and something to work for, so I think we did a really good job,” senior guard Trace Goven said.

Those seniors are still hopeful that they will get a chance to play out the Class B tournament soon.