S. Illinois ends North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak

Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs, and Southern Illinois beat top-ranked North Dakota State 38-14 that ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.

North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships, last lost on Nov. 4, 2017 to then-No. 8 South Dakota State. The Salukis (2-1, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bison.

Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover.