Sabre Dogs announce season opener

The Souris Valley Sabre dogs have set a date for their season opener. First pitch will be June 26.

Right now the team is getting things in order to start the season, like playing catch up with their sponsors after losing a month of the season due to COVID-19. The team will start reporting June 15th, which will give them a little over a week to practice.

“It feels good to finally have something to do and we can finally plan something around with our sponsors and group outings,” Brett Schweitzer Assistant General Manager said. “We are just looking forward to having an opportunity in front of some people and give them the opportunity to watch some baseball.

“We are very excited to have a season because we were at rough times during the pandemic so we’re super excited to get out here on a beautiful night and start the season on the road on the 26th, our schedule is online,” Jack Gorman Director of Sales said. “We get back here to Corbett Field on the 29th which is a Monday and we are hoping to get it full of people here for opening day.”

The Sabre Dogs still need host families for the players, and if you would like to helpo visit Sourisvalleysabredogs.com.