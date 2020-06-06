Sabre Dogs announce season opener

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Souris Valley Sabre dogs have set a date for their season opener. First pitch will be June 26.

Right now the team is getting things in order to start the season, like playing catch up with their sponsors after losing a month of the season due to COVID-19. The team will start reporting June 15th, which will give them a little over a week to practice.

“It feels good to finally have something to do and we can finally plan something around with our sponsors and group outings,” Brett Schweitzer Assistant General Manager said. “We are just looking forward to having an opportunity in front of some people and give them the opportunity to watch some baseball.

“We are very excited to have a season because we were at rough times during the pandemic so we’re super excited to get out here on a beautiful night and start the season on the road on the 26th, our schedule is online,” Jack Gorman Director of Sales said. “We get back here to Corbett Field on the 29th which is a Monday and we are hoping to get it full of people here for opening day.”

The Sabre Dogs still need host families for the players, and if you would like to helpo visit Sourisvalleysabredogs.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge