The Bismarck Governors 2019 season came to an end after suffering their second loss of the 2019 North Dakota American Legion Class AA State Baseball Tournament in Grand Forks on Jul. 29.

Bismarck's loss on Saturday to Williston placed their back against the wall. The Governors were able to defeat Mandan on Sunday. However, they could not keep their season alive in a game against the tournament's top overall seed, Fargo Post 2.