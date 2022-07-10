The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs capped off their final season on top on Sunday night. The Sabre Dogs defeated the Pierre Trappers 2-1 to make it back-to-back Expedition League championships.

The Sabre Dogs deaf rated the Trappers in the first two games of a best of five series before dropping game three 3-2 on Saturday night. The Sabre Dogs bounced back in game four to clinch the title.

The Sabre Dogs finished the season with a 33-2 record after a 29-game win streak that spanned nearly the entire season.

The Sabre Dogs are the first team to ever win back-to-back Expedition League titles.