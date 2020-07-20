Sabre Dogs say staying loose is the key to hot streak

The Sabre Dogs are scorching hot as of late with three straight walk-off wins.

The Sabre Dogs now have a one and half game lead on the Badlands Big Sticks. Head Coach Corey Thompson credits the great play to the players being more loose and getting the early season jitters out.

The Sabre Dogs have been locked in at the plate in their last couple games, led by Bo McClintock who had a stretch of three home runs in four at bats last week.

“Obviously we stayed within ourselves, that was the most important thing and at the end of the day we just hunted pitches we can hit and we didnt give any at bats away at the end,” infielder Bo McClintock said. “Having three Straight walk-offs like that shows you about our team. At the end of the day it’s pretty cool that our team could do that three nights in a row.”

The Sabre Dogs are back in action tonight against the Big sticks.