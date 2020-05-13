Safe flag sticks

The Minot Country Club is using a little innovation as it makes playing conditions a little safer for golfers. The Country Club has installed lift sticks on all 18 of its flag sticks which give the golfer a chance to remove the ball out of the cup without reaching down into it.

“It was a unique way to uphold the integrity of the game and being able to hole out a putt if your running leagues and tournaments said MCC Golf pro Andrew Schmitz. Schmitz says the sticks give the golfer a chance to hole out and are especially important in scoring for league and tournament play. “When you’re running tournaments and leagues and things like that where scores matter and holing out matters, we’re looking for an alternative and this came up on social media and we decided to get them and they work out great” said Schmitz.

The new lifts have been in place only a couple of days but Schmitz says it’s made a difference. “We thought they are the best looking and work the best and we got them and had them in for a couple of days now and the members love them.>>