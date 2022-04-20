“We just ask everybody to be patient and we’re going to try the best we can for our student-athletes,” Mitch Lunde, activities director for Minot Public Schools, said.

Last week, the state experienced a historic blizzard that put the spring sports season on pause. In the aftermath of cleaning up the snow, athletic directors all over the state are now working together to reschedule the games affected by the storm.

Lunde said that could mean traveling to places not hit as hard and playing round robins to fill in their schedules as much as possible. But it’s not just the calendar that creates chaos.

“The thing that happens when you have all these cancellations and then you start trying to push them together you run into the busing issue which we already have to begin with and just where everybody fits,” Lunde said.

The City of Minot was hit with 48 inches of snow. Lunde said most of Minot’s fields are turf, but they still have to be careful when clearing them.

“You don’t want to do a lot of turning with heavy equipment and things on there ’cause again once you tear those it’s tough so nature needs to take its course but the thing about turf fields is once you get a little green area it kind of spreads and you can move things into the open areas and it melts kind of on its own and then the water gets washed away,” Lunde said.

Even after dealing with snow temperatures also have to warm up before teams can return to competition.

“So the temperatures need to rise too I think we’re looking at not a very warm week this week and next week so those are things that aren’t in our favor,” Lunde said.

For an updated schedule on Class A teams, you can visit Western Dakota Conference.