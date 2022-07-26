MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) – After six winning seasons, Minot State Baseball Head Coach Scott Eul is leaving the program to take over the same role at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

In six seasons at MSU, Eul led the Beavers to a 159-102 record, including six consecutive winning seasons, a school record of 36 wins in 2019 (36-18), and the 2018 NSIC Regular Season Championship.

“Coach Eul has built an incredible tradition of success for the Minot State baseball program and his contributions to Beaver Athletics will be missed,” Minot State Athletic Director Kevin Forde said. “We wish Coach Eul and his family all the best in St. Louis and thank him for his service to Minot State.”

Eul made the move to be closer to family in Missouri while continuing his coaching career.

A national search for Eul’s replacement is underway.