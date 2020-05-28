Season opening decision expected soon

With a decision expected soon about the season opener, the pre-countdown is on for the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. One of the biggest issues facing the team is limited seating because of social distancing which means less area for fans to sit. “That’s the biggest thing we’re working on right now is how to maximize seating at Corbett Field” said Sabre Dogs Asst. GM Brett Schweitzer. “But we’re gonna be working with Park and Rec to see if there’s any more temporary seats that we can move in and add along the baseline something like that, we’ll get creative.”

As far as the teams 25 man roster, there seems to be some movement with some commitments changing as limitations in states also change. “We’ve definitely made some movement where its not the exact sam or some of those coaches are now keeping players on rosters on the campuses this summer so they’re not needed to play summer ball” said Schweitzer. “There’s a lot of demand for the spots we have because a lot of summer leagues that have shut down but we have a core of 25.” The earliest the league would start would be July 1st.