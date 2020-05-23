Senior tracksters moving on

The state track meet would have kicked off on Friday but instead track athletes can only think about what might have been. Minot High seniors Tristan Emke and Allie Nelson both were expecting to end their high school careers with top performances.

“I mean it’s always been a dream of mine to accomplish so I definitely feel like not having a season left some unfinished business with me” said Nelson. “But I guess it was a possibility and it’s kind of too bad that I didn’t get a chance to prove it but it will always be fun to go in for contention for it.”

Emke was coming off of a football shoulder injury but felt he had a chance to improve on his 5th place finish in the hurdles last year. “It would have been a big up in the air towards the end of the season” said Emke “but I was definitely training a lot more mid-distance but I feel like I could have excelled in the 300’s.” Emke plans on playing football in the fall at Moorhead State while Nelson will compete in track at NDSU.

