Shiloh Christian girls track and field prepares for the long distance races

Shiloh Christian track and field is ready to go, as the Skyhawk girls have a nice mix of young and old on the team.

One race they hope to take at state this year is the 4×800. Working on handoffs has been impossible with the lay off but senior Katie Kusler has confidence that her and her teammates will be able to pick it up quickly.

“I feel like long distance is a lot more mental running than sprinting is,” says senior Katie Kusler. “It’s a lot more, you can do more to prepare for it, and if you get a bad start, you have time to make up for things that you’ve lost. It’s more of a whole race, not just a 20 second 100 meter dash.”

Kusler hopes to do well individually in the mile as well.