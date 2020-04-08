Shiloh Christian girls track and field prepares for the long distance races

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shiloh Christian track and field is ready to go, as the Skyhawk girls have a nice mix of young and old on the team.

One race they hope to take at state this year is the 4×800. Working on handoffs has been impossible with the lay off but senior Katie Kusler has confidence that her and her teammates will be able to pick it up quickly.

“I feel like long distance is a lot more mental running than sprinting is,” says senior Katie Kusler. “It’s a lot more, you can do more to prepare for it, and if you get a bad start, you have time to make up for things that you’ve lost. It’s more of a whole race, not just a 20 second 100 meter dash.”

Kusler hopes to do well individually in the mile as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge