Shiloh Christian’s JT Largo signs on to play football at the next level

One athlete from Shiloh Christian is signing on to play football at the next level.

JT Largo will go on to play at Cornell College out of Iowa. Largo signing his letter of intent with friends and family with the backdrop of the Skyhawks football field. Largo says he’s excited to play at the next level, a turn in his life came as a big surprise.

“I actually didn’t expect it,” says JT Largo. “They hit me up during quarantine, and I didn’t really do much to kind of get my name out there but I did make a highlight tape for them and they contacted me, and I said ‘alright, I’m down for that’ so that was really cool.”

