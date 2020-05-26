Shortening seasons

Last week the NCAA division 2 presidents council announced that all sports for the 20-21 season will be shortened a bit. Safety obviously was the biggest concern but finances were the biggest factor. “The reality is are we gonna put students in a hotel room and how many can we put in there” said MSU athletic director Andy Carter. Carter added other expense increased scenarios. “If they fit only 50% capacity on a bus, next thing you need four busses on a football trip instead of two so we don’t know what those costs are gonna look like.”

Carter, who’s on an NSIC committee concerning schedules and play says that because it’s still a developing situation that there are no guarantees. But he’s hoping that by reducing all sports that everyone still will get a chance to compete. “If we can save a little money here, here and here and then maybe we don’t have to eliminate a program that we can no longer afford” said Carter.

As far as one of the college’s top revenue producers and the next sport to think about Carter says the football team will lose a conference game but the question becomes how do they pick which one to make it equitable to all teams. “There’s a lot of factors that go into this because we have to look at and it may come down to we do a re-draw, protect homecoming dates and move forward” said Carter. He also added that this upcoming class of athletes will be the largest group of student/athletes in Minot State history.

