In Class B Volleyball, the Flasher Bulldogs punched their ticket to state after defeating Shiloh Christian in the Region 5 Volleyball Tournament Championship on Nov. 14 at New Salem-Almont High School.

Shiloh Christian took the first set, 25-22. However, Flasher responded winning the next three to take the title. Flasher earns the automatic berth for Region 5 into the Class B State tournament.