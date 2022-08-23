Minot State Women’s Soccer has their eyes set on building off a fourth place NSIC finish a season ago, now under interim head coach TJ Perez.

Two of the key returners for the Beavers are forward Chloe Allan and Goalkeeper Maddie Kindred, as each of them have goals in mind to have successful redshirt senior seasons.

“Obviously a lot of goals, that’s important for the team. I just want to be that creative player, bring a lot of energy for the team as well. It’s my last semester, so I want to go out with a bang,” Allan said.

Defensively, can there be someone to step up to that persona of who’s going to be the voice, who’s going to be the energy to bring it weather it’s from the back or from the front, so I’m just hoping to bring a presence that makes people feel comfortable from the back and hopefully that translates up the field and we can have success scoring goals,” Kindred said.

Minot State was picked to finish sixth in the NSIC this year by the conference’s coaches.