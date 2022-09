The WDA Soccer season is nearing the postseason, as a battle for the top spots in the standings heats up, including a matchup between the Demons and the Magi in the Magic City.

WDA Soccer Scores:

Minot Magicians (3), Bismarck Demons (1)

Mandan Braves (2), Century Patriots (2)

Legacy Sabers (7), Williston Coyotes (0)

Dickinson Midgets (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (1)