On the opening night of WDA play, the Bismarck Demons and the Century Patriots locked up in a title game rematch from a year ago.

The defending champs struck first with a goal in the first 10 minutes, putting Century up 1-0 at the half. However, Bismarck grabbed a late goal in the second half, settling the score at 1-1, which would be the final.

Across the river, Mandan opened their WDA season with a home game against Jamestown, where they nearly came back against the Blue Jays, falling 2-1.