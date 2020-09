Tuesday night was business as usual for the Bismarck Demons, Century Patriots and Legacy Sabers.

The Demons defeated Minot 2-0 in a game that was scoreless through the first half. The second half featured goals from Edwin Rasidovic and Rodrigue Mugisha.

The Century Patriots followed the Demons at the bowl with a 6-1 win over the Mandan Braves.

In Williston, the Legacy Sabers went on the road and defeated the Coyotes 6-0.