So much was on the line on the final day of the WDA, including a ticket to the state tournament between Legacy and Bismarck.

Scores:

Bismarck Demons (3), Legacy Sabers (0)

Century Patriots (0), Mandan Braves (6)

St. Mary’s Saints (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (2)

Williston Coyotes (0), Minot Majettes (10)