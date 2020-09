The Bismarck Demons did their part on Tuesday to maintain a two point lead in the WDA standings. The Demons entered the night with 28 points, just two points ahead of conference foes Legacy and Century. They maintained that two point lead with a win over Mandan.

The Legacy Sabers earned themselves a 3-0 win over the Dickinson Midgets. Those three points in the WDA standings will be a big factor for regional tournament seeding next week.