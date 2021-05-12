Soccer: Bismarck hoping to cement themselves in a top three spot as the regular season nears the end

Bismarck’s soccer team is in a battle for the third spot in the WDA as the regular season winds down.

The Demons have found success this year with a young team, having just three seniors. The Demons are getting a lot of support from underclassmen, including junior Reece Vorachek, who is third in the WDA with ten goals. The team says getting in rhythm with an unfamiliar team is something they have all had to get used to, but they’re taking steps in the right direction.

“Definitely just going back to the basics, just our touches, passing, making sure everything is clean and sharp so then we can put it all together on the field together,” says Brooke Burgard.

The Demons have a chance to create some separation between themselves and fourth place Jamestown as they face off Thursday night.