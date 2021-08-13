Soccer: Bismarck opens their season at home, Legacy draws with West Fargo Sheyenne, Mandan faces Fargo North

The 2021 boys soccer season opened with inter-conference matchups, including the Bismarck Demons, who faced West Fargo at home Friday night.

Both the Demons and Packers had their chances in the first half, including a great save late in the frame by the Bismarck keeper. But two late goals in the second half propelled West Fargo to a 2-0 win.

On the road, the Legacy Sabers were able to salvage a 2-2 draw with West Fargo Sheyenne, while the Mandan Braves fell behind early, dropping their opener to Fargo North 5-0.