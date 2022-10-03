The state soccer tournament is just days away, and the Bismarck Demons will be competing at state for the 28th straight season.

The Demons escaped the WDA tournament by winning in a shootout over Mandan. While that isn’t the way they wanted to win, head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis says this team learned they can compete under pressure. But when it comes to state the Demons hope they can get out to a faster start

“You can’t get scored on first,” says Pierre-Louis. “And like I said, it’s a lot of psychology for young players in high school. If we can come out fast and ready with intensity where we don’t play messy still, we still play with the right tempo possessing the ball, and not get conceded first and we score first, we’ll be fine.”