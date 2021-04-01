Soccer: Bismarck prepares for new season with a new coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck girl’s soccer team is back on the field for the first time in two years, and there’s a new coach leading the way.

Michelle Brown is taking over as head coach after serving as an assistant for the Demons during the last four years. Brown brings a wealth of knowledge as a former University of Mary soccer player. She says stepping up as head coach this year will be challenging, but she’s embracing the opportunity.

“Being in charge of it now is a little nerve wracking, but also I’m really excited,” Brown said. “I have a good group of coaches behind me that will support me, and I’m looking forward to working with them as well. I’m excited.”

The Demons open their season against Legacy on April 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Girl's Soccer

Mandan Softball

HS Track & Field

Medora Wildfire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Comm. Ambulance Gets Defibs

Act of Kindness at Edison

New HS Minot

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine Quarantine

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 4-1

American Rescue Plan

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thursday's Forecast: Temp rise and so do the fire concerns

Summit Prairie Recovery Center

NDC APR 1

Shiloh Christian Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News