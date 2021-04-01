Soccer: Bismarck prepares for new season with a new coach

Bismarck girl’s soccer team is back on the field for the first time in two years, and there’s a new coach leading the way.

Michelle Brown is taking over as head coach after serving as an assistant for the Demons during the last four years. Brown brings a wealth of knowledge as a former University of Mary soccer player. She says stepping up as head coach this year will be challenging, but she’s embracing the opportunity.

“Being in charge of it now is a little nerve wracking, but also I’m really excited,” Brown said. “I have a good group of coaches behind me that will support me, and I’m looking forward to working with them as well. I’m excited.”

The Demons open their season against Legacy on April 9.