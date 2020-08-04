Soccer: Bismarck ready for a new era of the Demons

The fall season kicks off with the first day of soccer practice, teams in the WDA getting a first look at their teams on the pitch, including the defending champion Bismarck Demons.

With a new coach in Ricardo Pierre-Louis and a new regime of seniors, it’s a team that is glad to be back.

“The kids, if you ask them about anything,” says head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “The opportunity to come out and play sports, it’s very, very important for them.”

“I can’t lie,” says senior Edwin Rasidovic. “The whole day, ever since I woke up, I was super excited, even yesterday. It’s an awesome feeling to be back out with the boys.”