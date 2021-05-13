Soccer: Bismarck shuts out Jamestown, Century comes back against Legacy, Mandan tops St. Mary’s

Bismarck needed a win on Thursday over Jamestown to remain the three seed entering the final week of the WDA Girls Soccer regular season

Thursday Scores:
Bismarck (5), Jamestown (0)
Legacy (2), Century (3)
Mandan (11), St. Mary’s (0)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

